Manson Volleyball Fights For A Win In A Five Set Battle Against Waterville-Mansfield

Manson hosted Waterville-Mansfield on Thursday in a make up game- marking the first league match of the season for both teams.

The Trojans walked away with the win after a tough fought 5 set match.

Set scores were 22-25, 25-12, 13-25, 26-24 and 15-13.

Leading the way for the Trojans behind the service line was Trojan Senior Libero, Sandra Diaz with 26/26 serves and 3 aces.

Kassie Macias served 18/18, Briseyda Landa added 15/16 with 4 aces and Celina Mendoza served 13/14 with 3 aces.

Celina Mendoza and Megan Clausen each had 13 kills.

Sandra Diaz played solid defense all night, leading the team in digs adding a fantastic serve receive night to help the Trojans.

Junior setter, Devyn Smith, also played great- with 30 assists on the night

Kendall Petre added 5 kills and Kassie Macias had 4.

Celina Mendoza had an incredible 11 blocks- and had an over all superb performance.

The win puts Manson’s league record at 1-0.

(Overall record: 2-6)

The Trojans play their next league match at Liberty Bell on Tuesday, October 3- JV starts at 5 pm- Varsity to follow (usually 6:30-ish).