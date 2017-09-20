Manson Trojan Volleyball And Soccer Fall In Non League Match Ups

SOCCER:

The Manson Lady Trojan soccer team fell short against a Lake Roosevelt team that they faced for the second time in a week. Although Manson scored first, it was unable to stop a deluge of goals that came in the middle of the first half. Veronica Lulo opened the scoring at 11 minutes with a pinpoint finish into the bottom corner to give the Lady Trojans the lead. However, in the span of about 20 minutes the Raiders scored four goals to kill Manson’s momentum. Magali Leyva’s bottom corner strike, which came right before halftime, however, gave the Lady Trojans hope entering the break. The second half started where the first began, with Manson putting pressure in the Raider half. Lake Roosevelt quickly changed tactics, placing the league’s best player, #22, as a defender, instead of her usual midfield or forward spot. That all but shut down the chances of another Manson goal but they pressed on. The push for the next Manson goal came at a price, however, when Lake Roosevelt scored two goals in the last 20 minutes of the game, all but sealing Manson’s fate. Nadia Verdusco had a sizzling 20 yard strike at the end of the game which easily beat the goalkeeper for a goal, but it was too little too late for Manson. Encouraging for the Lady Trojans to score so many goals but still lots of work to do before the first win of the season.

VOLLEYBALL:

The Manson Trojan volleyball team hosted Soap Lake on Tuesday for a non-league contest and lost in 4 sets.

JV won in an exciting match 2 of 3 sets.

On Varsity, set scores were 17-25, 15-25, 25-22 and 10-25.

Leading the team behind the service line was Kassie Macias with 13/13 and 2 aces, Celina Mendoza had 7/7 with 2 aces and Alyssa La Mar served 6/6.

Celina Mendoza led the Trojans in kills with 10, while Megan added 4 and Abbie Reed had 3.

“We will continue to iron a few things out. These girls are determined and disciplined and I believe when it all clicks together, we will start winning some games.” – Coach Hayli Thompson

Set scores for JV were 25-21, 18-25 and 26-24.

Standouts for the Trojans include Marylein Bernardo, who served 12/12 with 4 aces and Ali Adame added 3/3 with 2 aces.

Sarah Simmons led the team with 2 kills.

Diocelina Cervantes, Lexi Stotko and Sarah Simmons all had strong serve Receive passing for the Trojans.

The Trojans will play their next game on the road in Bridgeport with JV starting at 5 and Varsity to follow.