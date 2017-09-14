***CROSS COUNTRY***

Manson’s first cross country meet for the season proved to be setting the stage for the future as the Men’s Trojans placed 2nd just behind Tonasket, beating Okanagan, Brewster, Bridgeport, and Oroville. Manson’s first place finisher was Eddie Sarmeinto, followed by Conner Torgesen. The boy’s team looks promising with great talent and depth this year. We are still a young team and future looks bright. On the girl’s side, Libbey Ireland was Trojan’s first girl finisher running well placing 6th overall. Grace Cullison and Addie Torgesen followed.

Our 4th Annual Trojan Invite is slated for this weekend with a new course at Wapato Point. The open run is at 9am followed by the MS race and girl’s and boy’s high school races. Chelan Hospital and Wellness program is helping once again with the event hoping for a well attending turnout this Saturday.

***SOCCER***

On a beautiful Manson fall day with smoke free skies the Manson Lady Trojans began their 2017 soccer season with a game at home versus Lake Roosevelt. There was plenty of excitement including a great goal and many more chances for the Lady Trojans, however they fell to the Raiders by a score of 3-1.

The game got off to a start that you would expect from two teams playing their first of the season. An intense first few minutes with a general sloppiness by both teams as the ladies began to find their soccer legs again, having not played a competitive match since last October. The Raiders were first to strike as a loose ball was quickly dispatched into the bottom corner after a failed clearance by the Lady Trojans. Ten minutes laters Lake Roosevelt doubled their lead when #33, the center forward, dribbled past three Manson defenders and finished calmly.

Rather than discourage the ladies, the goals increased their intensity and they increased their fighting spirit with Nadia Tejada coming close to scoring on a couple occasions after getting played through on the right. The breakthrough goal finally came when, after Magali Leyva’s shot was blocked, Veronica Lulo followed up and brought the Lady Trojans to within one goal shortly before halftime.

The second half, unlike the first, lacked the energy and enthusiasm that both teams had begun with, mostly due to the sun and the early season legs. Both teams struggled to create chances and in the end Lake Roosevelt earned one more goal as Manson pressed forward to get the equalizer. In the end the game was fantastic learning experience for the team. The Lady Trojans will now move forward against Chelan on Tuesday followed by Davenport on Saturday at the MAC.