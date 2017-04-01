Manson Trojan Boys With A Win, Girls With A Loss

In Boys:

The Trojans beat a young Liberty Bell team 59-17 with a solid defensive effort and scoring from everyone. Manson was led in points scored by Eduardo Escalera with 15 and Marco Mendoza with 11.

In Girls Action:

The flu hit the Manson girls hard on Tuesday. Manson (minus two key players) hosted Liberty Bell and fell 47-27. The Trojans kept it close in the first half with strong play on the inside from Celina Mendoza and Megan Clausen however the short handed squad ran out of gas in the second half.

Manson will travel Thursday to Soap Lake in another league contest.