Manson Trojan Boys Soccer Take Home A Victory Over Liberty Bell

The Manson Trojans varsity boys soccer team got their first win of the year in only their second game after defeating the Mountain Lions of Liberty Bell High School 3-0. A first half strike from Heriberto Sarmiento followed by two second half goals from Manson defender Eduardo Escalera ensured the victory. Liberty Bell came out with their usual physicality and team organization and Manson had trouble finding good spells of possession in the midfield. Manson’s defense played with great organization and intensity and did not provide the Mountain Lions with any chances to score. Goalkeeper Arturo Valdovinos doing well with 2 simple first half saves then 3 more in the second half. The breakthrough came with Sarmiento who received the ball near the top of the box and slapped the ball straight to the bottom right-hand corner of the goal giving the Trojans the 1-0 lead. After halftime Manson picked up the intensity and were more organized on offense. However, it was the two special plays by senior captain Escalera which settled the game with long runs from deep within the Manson half. Using his speed Escalera raced passed the entire Liberty Bell defense and dispatched two well-placed goals to give the Trojans the victory. The win places Manson 1 and 1 on the season before their first league game on the road at Brewster on Thursday.