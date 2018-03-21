Manson Trojan Baseball Team Jumps To 2-1 Record After A Win Against Waterville

Manson Trojan Baseball

League Single-Header vs. Waterville

Tuesday, March 20th.

Manson 15 Waterville 7

After opening up the season splitting a double header with Lake Roosevelt on Saturday, the Trojans traveled to Waterville to take on the Shockers. The team was confident and hungry for a win.

Manson again sent their senior ace Zach Serafini to the hill. Junior Jose Pascasio was the starting catcher. Serafini pitched well and threw 4 innings, giving up 6 runs on 7 hits, using 83 pitches, striking out 8 and walking 3.

Pitching in relief was Jose Pascasio who threw 3 innings, using 35 pitches, striking out 5, with 0 walks and gave up 0 runs.

Offensively the Trojans exploded for 15 runs on 8 hits and were in control the entire game. Avery Thompson hit his first home run of the season which hit off of the rooftop of the Waterville school. Trojans with hits were Avery Thompson (2, HR), Marcus Bernardo, Parker Schoenwald (2), Zach Serafini, Bryce La Mar, Caden Beasley.

Defensively the Trojans played tough and recorded only 1 error. The game’s web gem came in the bottom of the 7th when Avery Thompson turned in a nice 6-3 double play on a hard hit ball up the middle to end the Shockers’ chances and the game.

The Trojan’s next game is a home league double header vs. Oroville on Saturday, March 24th at Singleton Park in Manson starting at 11:00am.

GO TROJANS!!!