Manson Track Travels To Bridgeport For Jamboree To Kick Off The Season

The Manson Track team opened their 2017 season with the Bridgeport Jamboree on Thursday afternoon. There were 11 other schools competing. A jamboree is an abbreviated meet with only half the events being contested and each athlete being allowed to compete in just 2 events.

Manson had 25 students eligible to participate. A few were held out with injuries and others not having enough practices to be eligible. It was a good opportunity to have the kids get their feet wet and break the ice of a new season. In addition, it gave the coaches a chance to see strength and weaknesses on the team.

The Trojan’s next competition is in Ephrata on Saturday, March 25.