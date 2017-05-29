Manson Track Brings Home Three Medals From State

Photos Courtesy of Coach Kurt Toolson

From Trojan Track Coach, Kurt Toolson:

The Washington State 2B track and field championships were held on Thursday-Saturday at EWU in Cheney. The Trojans track team brought a contingent of 8 athletes to compete in 8 different events. The weather was warm with little wind, which is unusual for Cheney, and made for some good performances. The top 8 finishers in each event score points for their team. Manson managed to score 12 points total, tied for the most points it has scored in the last 5 years. The 12 points placed us 20th out of all the 2B schools in the state.

Here is a breakdown of how we did event by event:

Boys 100m- Spencer Ward placed 5th in his heat with a time of 11.51. This just missed qualifying for the finals by .03 seconds so he was agonizingly close to moving on. Boys Shot Put- Mason Cameron came into the event ranked 16th and ended up 13th as he finished his career with another personal best throw. Boys 4×100 – The boys passed the baton around the track flawlessly the whole weekend and were rewarded with a 4th place finish overall and a spot on the medal stand. Joe Strecker, Eduardo Escalera, Mason Walters, and Spencer Ward were part of this school recording holding team. Boys 400- Spencer Ward capped off a stellar career with a 6th place finish and another spot on the medal stand. Boys 800 – Freshman Connor Torgesen placed 8th in his heat and did not make it out of qualifying. Still, a remarkable season for Connor, who has had one of the most successful seasons as a freshman that I have seen. Boys High Jump – Mason Walters finished 12th after topping out at 5’10”. The quality of this field was astonishing, as 9 boys jumped 6 feet or higher. Boys Discus- Mason Cameron completed his amazing high school career by finishing in 13th. It wasn’t the finish he was probably hoping for but he won multiple league and district championships in the past couple of years. Boys 4×400- This relay really outperformed their ranking, as they came in ranked 9th overall and came away with an outstanding 5th place finish and another spot on the medals stand. The team of Cody McClanahan, Eduardo Escalera, Mason Walters, and Spencer Ward set 2 school records over the weekend to cap off an spectacular season.

This concludes our 2017 track season, one of the more memorable ones that I have coached. We say goodbye to an outstanding class of seniors. If you look at the Manson school record boards you will find their names popping up all over charts. Congratulations to them on leaving behind a distinguished legacy. You will all be missed and not forgotten.

I wanted to thank the coaching staff at Manson – Kevin Cameron (throwers), Kevin Amsden (throwers), Trista Walters (distance), Tido Nunez (jumpers), and Kevin Sanford (hurdlers) for all their time, energy, and efforts. The success of the season does not happen in a vacuum and all the coaches played an integral role in making it all happen. It has been a fun and rewarding season, mostly due the efforts of the athletes and the coaches. Thank you to all.

Until next season!

Kurt Toolson, Manson