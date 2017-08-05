Reported By Coach Kurt Toolson

The Manson Track Team traveled to Bridgeport for it’s final regular season meet. Our championship meets begin next week, It was a windy day in Bridgeport so not ideal conditions for setting personal bests, but at least the weather was warm. Coming off of our home meet just a few days ago, we decided to let most of the kids run events that they don’t typically compete in, just for a change of pace.

We were shorthanded with some kids working to get their academics in order to be eligible to compete and a few others nursing some injuries that need to heal in order to be 100% by next week.

We did not have any individual event winners but we had several finish in the top 3. These include-

Mason Walters in the 200m

Bailey Cameron in the 800m

The boys 4×100 relay team

The season takes a more serious turn with our league championship meet being held on Wednesday in Tonasket. We hope to place high as a team and move as many kids as possible on to the district championships the following weekend.