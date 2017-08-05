[5/8/17] Manson Track Athletes Placed Top 3 In Several Events At Bridgeport Meet
Reported By Coach Kurt Toolson
The Manson Track Team traveled to Bridgeport for it’s final regular season meet. Our championship meets begin next week, It was a windy day in Bridgeport so not ideal conditions for setting personal bests, but at least the weather was warm. Coming off of our home meet just a few days ago, we decided to let most of the kids run events that they don’t typically compete in, just for a change of pace.
We were shorthanded with some kids working to get their academics in order to be eligible to compete and a few others nursing some injuries that need to heal in order to be 100% by next week.
We did not have any individual event winners but we had several finish in the top 3. These include-
Mason Walters in the 200m
Bailey Cameron in the 800m
The boys 4×100 relay team
The season takes a more serious turn with our league championship meet being held on Wednesday in Tonasket. We hope to place high as a team and move as many kids as possible on to the district championships the following weekend.