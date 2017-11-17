Manson To Hold Music And Art Concert Monday

MANSON SECONDARY SCHOOL COLLABORATIVE EXPERIENCE “CULTURE” FEATURING MUSIC AND ARTWORK FROM MANSON STUDENTS

The Manson Secondary Music and Art Department will hold its annual Collaborative Experience “Culture” featuring music and art from Manson Students. The concert is this Monday, November 20th beginning at 6:30 in the high school gymnasium.

Matt Brown, music director, will lead over 190 student musicians as they perform music from around the world. This is all to the backdrop of amazing artwork created by the students of art teacher, Phil Thomas…Please join us for an evening that’s sure to entertain!