Manson Trojan Baseball

Report by Head Coach Bill Thompson

League Double-Header at Bridgeport, Thursday, April 27th.

Game #1

Manson 25 Bridgeport 1

Game #2

Manson 10 Bridgeport 2

Game #1

The Trojans, confident after coming off a league victory vs. Pateros, traveled to Bridgeport to take on the Mustangs in a week-day double-header. Last season’s meeting between the Trojans and Mustangs saw 48 total runs cross the plate during the double-header.

The Trojans hit first looking to score early, and did put up 3 runs in the 1st and then scored in every inning, ending with 25 total. Jose Pascasio had a big game at the plate going 3-5 and scoring 3 times.

The Trojans sent sophomore Avery Thompson to the hill and Jose Pascasio did the catching. Thompson pitched well for two innings, tallying 60 pitches recording 4 strikeouts while giving up only 1 hit, 0 runs, on 3 walks. Pitching in relief was Jose Pascasio and Bo Charlton.

Trojans with hits were: Avery Thompson, Marcus Bernardo, Bo Charlton, Jose Pascasio, Parker Schoenwald, Ethan Schoenwald, Everardo Guillen, Caden Beazley, Jake Lodwig, and Mason Cameron.

Defensively the Trojans had 0 errors.

Pitch counts:

Avery Thompson 51

Jose Pascasio 21

Bo Charlton 6

Game #2

The Trojans, looked to play a second strong game and flex some more offense.

The Trojans again hit first and Avery Thompson scored on a sacrifice fly by Parker Schoenwald.

The Trojans sent freshman Caleb Rossell to the hill to start the second game and Avery Thompson did the catching. Rossell tallied 60 pitches recording 4 strikeouts while giving up only 1 hit, 0 runs, on 0 walks. Relief came by way of Jose Pascasio, Caden Beazley and Bo Charlton.

Trojans scored in every inning except the 2nd and tallied 8 hits: Trojans with hits were Avery Thompson, Bo Charlton (2) with a double and triple, Cody Fitzpatrick, Jake Lodwig, Caleb Rossell and Mason Cameron (2).

8th grader Caden Beazley made his 2017 debut and pitched well and struck out 4 in two innings of work.

Pitch counts:

Caleb Rossell 60

Jose Pascasio 5, total: 26

Caden Beazley 26

Bo Charlton 21, total: 27

The Trojans’ next game is Saturday, April 29th a League Double-Header at Brewster starting at 11:00am.

GO TROJANS!!!

IN SOFTBALLL:

Thursday, the Lady Trojans took on the Bridgeport Fillies for two games in Bridgeport.

The girls came out strong and scored three runs in the top of the first inning, thanks to dropped third strikes and great heads-up base running by Devyn Smith, Jasmine Pascacio and Karina Mendoza. Bianca Alexander pitched the full first game. Bridgeport scored 7 runs in the first inning. The second inning was a bit quieter for the Trojans. Smith was the only run to score, after reaching base on a dropped third strike and stealing her way to third. She scored on a single by Pascacio. The Fillies answered with 4 more runs. Alexander had a strikeout. Alexander got on base in the 4th. Perla Villasenor came on to run. Villasenor capitalized on passed balls and eventually came in to score. Bridgeport scored two in the 3rd inning and three in the 4th to make the final score 16-5.

Pascacio and Mendoza started off the second game with some momentum. Pascacio walked and advanced around the bases on past balls. Mendoza hit a single that scored Pascacio. Unfortunately, that would be the only run for the Trojans in this game. Diocelina Cervantes pitched game #2 and the Fillies came out ready to play. They put the ball in play and capitalized on a few errors by the Trojan defense. The final score was 16-1 after three innings.

The Trojans were fired up and motivated through both game. This was the loudest and most enthusiastic they have been so far this year, and it showed. They are really starting to click as a team. Hopefully that will carry over into the next week of games. On Saturday, the Lady Trojans travel to Brewster for their last road trip of the year.