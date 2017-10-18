Manson Soccer Falls To Bridgeport – Volleyball Loses Close Five Set Match

VOLLEYBALL:

The Manson Trojan volleyball team hosted Bridgeport on Tuesday for a league game and lost in a five set match.

Set scores were: 23-25, 25-13, 25-17, 16-25 and 14-16.

Highlights for the Trojans behind the service line include Sandra Diaz with 21/21 and 6 aces, Celina Mendoza had 21/24 with 5 aces and Alyssa La Mar served 18/21.

Celina Mendoza had 9 kills and Kassie Macias added 7.

Sandra Diaz had 16 digs.

In JV action, Manson lost all three sets with scores of 17-25, 18-25 and 19-25.

Highlights behind the service line include Diocelina Cervantes with 10/10 and 1 ace, Maya Hannah added 7/7 and Bryanna Harris served 8/9 with 2 aces.

Melanie Marin had 4 kills, while Alexis Stotko and Brenda Alonso each added 3 more.

The Trojans have one league game left in the season- next Tuesday, October 24th at home against Oroville. That will serve as the Trojan’s Senior night- recognizing the five seniors in the volleyball program.

Those seniors are: Celina Mendoza, Alyssa La Mar, Diocelina Cervantes, Kayla Gosvener and Sandra Diaz.

The varsity team will also participate in the Pateros Tournament this Saturday, October 21st.

SOCCER:

The Manson Lady Trojan soccer team fell to Bridgeport 2-0 on Tuesday evening. The Bridgeport goals coming after two goalkeeping mistakes at a time in the game where the run of play was relatively even. Manson played well and created a number of scoring opportunities including a penalty kick, but could not finish when it mattered most. The two first half conceded goals did not deter the Lady Trojans from pressing on to get back in the game but in the end fell to another disappointing loss. The next game is at Tonasket on Thursday October 19th.