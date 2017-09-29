Manson Soccer Beats Bridgeport In Overtime

A huge win for the Lady Trojans of Manson as they beat the Fillies of Bridgeport by a score of 1-0 in overtime. The game marks the first win for the Manson girls soccer program in four seasons and comes as the Lady Trojans continue to improve from year to year and from game to game. It was no more than what the Manson girls soccer team deserved as they have worked incredibly hard over the entire season and through trials in previous seasons to get where they are today. The win came after a tough battle with a physical Bridgeport team who turned up the heat in the second half after a first half display that saw the Lady Trojans dominate. Manson goalkeeper Evelyn DeJesus once again made 16 important saves including a game-saving stop in overtime to keep the Lady Trojans in it. Only minutes afterwards Jasmine Valdovinos ran open down the right side of the field and fired a shot that hit the post before sophomore Nadia Verdusco poked the ball in the net for the huge Manson win! Manson next travels to Mabton on Saturday for a non-league game before returning home for a game against Tonasket at Singleton Park.