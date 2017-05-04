Manson School District, Students & Parents Prepare To Say Goodbye To Mr. A

Tom Alexander taught at the Manson School District for nearly four decades- and, Manson Superintendent, Matt Charlton says, he will be retiring at the end of this school year…

040517 Manson Retirement :50 “…for Manson School District.”

Tom Alexander taught more than 50 different subjects, including PE, Health, Science, Social Students, math and language arts in nearly every grade level during his time at Manson School District.

He served as Athletic Director for 20 years, coached baseball, football, girls and boys basketball as well as Cross Country.

Mr. A, as most students call him, will be greatly missed by the school district, students, parents and the community.