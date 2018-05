Manson School District Is Inviting Volunteers For Appreciation Breakfast

VOLUNTEER APPRECIATION BREAKFAST!

Manson School District volunteers are invited to attend a breakfast in appreciation of their commitment to the students of Manson Schools on Monday, June 4 beginning at 8:00 a.m. The breakfast will be held at Manson High School in the student center. If you can attend, please RSVP to the district office at 687-3140.