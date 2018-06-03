Manson School District Collecting Nominations For Great Teachers, Coaches, Secretaries, Custodians and More

Applications are now being accepted for the Manson School District Blue and White Awards…

The Manson School board is asking the community for nominations of Manson School District staff members who have made a significant contribution to the lives of students and/or the greater Manson Community.

Manson Superintendent, Matt Charlton says the school board reaches out each year to find nominations for the school’s Blue And White Excellence Awards…

Charlton says the school board will announce their decision at the Monday, March 26 School Board meeting…

Any employee is eligible for the award: from teachers and principals, to bus drivers, custodians, coaches and secretaries. Anyone who works for the Manson School District.

If you would like more information or would like to nominate someone for the Manson School district Blue and White Excellence Awards- visit the school district’s website at www.manson.org- or call the school district at 687-3140.