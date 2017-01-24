Manson School District Among Propositions On Special Election Ballot

We are still recovering from the last election- and now, it’s time for another.

34 of Washington State’s 39 counties have at least one district with a measure appearing on the February 14th Special Election ballot. Of the 103 ballot measures throught the state, 79 are for school levies.

Chelan County Auditor, Skip Moore, says included in that number is the Manson School District…

Manson School Superintendent, Matt Charlton, says the replacement Maintanence and Operation levy is just that– a replacement levy…

Other ballot issues in Chelan County include City of Wenatchee annexation proposals and two funding propositions for the Cascade School District in Leavenworth.

In Okanogan County, the Bridgeport, Okanogan and Tonasket School Districts have funding requests on the February 14 Special Election ballot.

The Town of Winthrop and Okanogan County Fire District 6 have mirroring propositions on the ballot regarding annexation of the Town of Winthrop into the Fire District.

There is just one single ballot issue in Douglas County- the Bridgeport School District is asking for $4.4 million in General Obligation bonds to expand and renovate school facilities.

If you are not currently a registered voter in Washington State- you have until February 6 to register IN PERSON at your County Auditor’s Office.