Manson School Board Plans Special Meeting To Discuss Bid Options For Project

The Manson School District will hold a special meeting next Friday at noon.

Manson Superintendent, Matt Charlton, says there is just one action item on the agenda…

030317 Manson Special Meeting 1 :19 “…contract with that vendor.”

That project, Charlton says, is all part of the Capital Levy passed by school district voters several years ago…

030317 Manson Special Meeting 2 :59 “…are doing in music.”

Charlton says that even with the potential of awarding a bid at the Manson School Board Special meeting on Friday- actual work on the project won’t pick up until the end of the school year…

030317 Manson Special Meeting 3 :21 “…impact the school year.”

Friday’s Special Meeting for the Manson School District will begin at noon on Friday, March 10th.

Although the project bid is the only action item listed on the agenda, the board will also be holding an executive session to discuss the evaluation of an employee- with no action to be taken.