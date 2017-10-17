Manson School Board Member Certified As Next President Elect For State’s School Directors Association

Longtime Manson school board member, Aurora Flores, has been certified as the next president-elect of the Washington State School Directors Association…

101717 Aurora Flores 1 :25 “…important function in our state.”

That’s Manson School Superintendent, Matt Charlton.

Aurora currently serves as vice president on the Washington State School Directors Association board.



As president-elect, she will almost certainly serve as president of the state school directors association in 2019.

Her climb to the top eduction board in the state of Washington was an uphill battle. As the oldest of nine children, Aurora was not able to attend college after high school due to lack of resources.

Ten years after graduating high school, she made the decision to return to school and recently finished her doctoral course work and is working on completing her dissertation for her doctorate in education…

101717 Aurora Flores 2 :10 “…so congratulations aurora.”