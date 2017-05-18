Manson School Board Approves Calendar For Next School Year

Students are counting down the school days left this school year, but Manson School Officials are already planning school days for next year…

That’s Manson School District Superintendent, Matt Charlton.

He says the state of Washington requires 180 days of student instruction, and the school board puts great effort into seeking opinions on when to start and end the school year…

In the survey offered to Manson parents, question 7 asked “when would you prefer to have the school year begin and end?

33% of those who participated preferred to start school before Labor Day

while 67% preferred to start school after Labor Day.

By the way: counting today- there are 18 days of school left for Chelan students and 19 days left for Manson students.