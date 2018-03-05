Manson School Board Announces 2018 Blue & White Award Recipients

The Manson School Board announced at their meeting last week, the 2018 Blue And White Excellence Awards Winners.

Recipients of the Blue & White Awards are chosen annually, after soliciting and gathering nominations from staff, students and community members.

Each year, the award is given to one certified employee and one support staff employee who have made a significant contribution to the lives of students and the Manson Community.

Manson School Superintendent, Matt Charlton, says this year- the school board selected an elementary school teacher for the Certified Employee Blue & White Award…

Charlton says, when it came to the Support Staff Blue & White Award – the school board could not decide on one, so they honored two…

All three of the 2018 Blue & White Award recipients will be recognized at the next Manson School Board meeting – set for Monday, May 21st.

The Manson School Board has been honoring staff members by way of the Blue & White Excellence Awards annually for the past 7 years.