Manson Resident Ends Up In Lake After Early Morning Accident

Shannon Koenig, of Manson, accidentally went for an early morning swim over the weekend. She was involved a single vehicle accident on Saturday that landed her and her vehicle in Lake Chelan, just east of Rocky Point off the Chelan Manson Highway. She was treated at Lake Chelan Community Hospital for minor injuries, after being rescued by a near by resident via a rowboat.