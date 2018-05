Manson Parks Continues On Path To Purchase Ernie’s

Certainly a hot topic for Manson Parks And Recreation, is the Manson Bay Revitalization Project, which may include the purchase of a certain downtown property…

050918 Manson Parks 1

That’s Manson Parks Manager, Robin Pittman…

050918 Manson Parks 2

If successful, the $840,000 would pay for the property as well as some improvements…

050918 Manson Parks 3