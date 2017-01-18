Manson School District Offers Free Dinner To Community On Thursday

The Manson School District will hold their annual FREE Community Chili and Pisole Feed this Thursday- during the Manson Trojan basketball games against Waterville-Mansfield.

Manson Superintendent, Matt Chalrton, told KOZI the annual event encourages community members, who don’t typically come into the school, the chance to not only visit the building, but to also see the Trojans play some basketball….

011717 Manson Chili Feed :52 “…some good basketball.”

Manson’s Annual Community Chili and Pisole Feed is this Thursday, January 19 starting at 5PM.