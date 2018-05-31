Manson MS & HS Principals Leaving- Dr. Heather Ireland Named As New MS Principal

One month after Manson Middle School Principal, Todd Smith announced his resignation, Manson High School Principal, Don Vanderholm, has also announced he will be leaving the district…

That’s Manson Superintendent, Matt Charlton, who told KOZI that Vanderholm has served as High School Principal for eleven years.

Charlton says the process to replace him will start right away…

Manson School District Says Goodbye to Middle and High School Principals Don Vanderholm and Todd Smith and Welcomes

Dr. Heather Ireland as the New Middle School Principal.

Manson Middle and High School Principals, are both moving on to new endeavors…

High School Principal, Don Vanderholm has accepted an offer to serve as Lind-Ritzville School District’s new Superintendent. Don has worked for the Manson School District for the past 11 years as the high school principal and recently completed his superintendent certification.

Todd Smith, Middle School and Options Principal who came to the district in 2013, will be moving to California. Todd will continue working in the education field while his family pursues higher education and entertainment career opportunities.

Dr. Heather Ireland who has been with the District for 10 years, most recently serving as Director of Learning/Special Education Director, will become the new Principal of Manson Middle School.