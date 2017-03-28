Manson Knowledge Bowl Team Earns 6TH Place Finish At State

Manson High School’s Knowledge Bowl Team takes 6th place at the Washington State Knowledge Bowl Tournament at Arlington High School.

On Saturday, March 18th, Manson’s Knowledge Bowl team battled against a very tough pool of 2B competition (18 2B teams qualified from around the State) at the Washington State Knowledge Bowl Tournament at Arlington High School. The pool of competition was split into two divisions (9 teams in each division). The preliminary rounds began with a rigorous written test and then proceeded with four intense oral rounds. At the end of the preliminary rounds, the top nine teams from both divisions moved onto the semi-finals. Manson pushed through and made it to the semi-finals.

The semi-final and champion round were fast-paced and electric. In the semi-finals, Manson battled against Tonasket, a juggernaut in NCW region, and Harrison Prep. Tonasket won the round with Manson taking second and Harrison Prep taking third. In the championship round, Manson moved into the 4th -6th place bracket with Ocasta and Soap Lake. It was a close round between the three teams with Ocasta taking 4th, Soap Lake (5th) and Manson pulling off 6th place.

Overall the NCW 4A, 1A, and 2B teams dominated the other State teams. 4A: Moses Lake (1st place), Wenatchee (3rd); 1A: Cashmere (1st place), Okanogan (2nd place0, and Cascade (3rd place); 2B: Liberty Bell (1st place), Tonasket (3rd), Soap Lake (5th place), and Manson (6th place)

The six team members representing the Manson High School Knowledge Bowl team at State are: Tristan Picton (captain), Adeleine Torgesen, Spencer Ward, Alyssa LaMar, Cody Amsden, and Tyler Charlton.