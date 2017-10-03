Manson Knowledge Bowl Earns Way To State

Manson High School’s Knowledge Bowl Team takes third place at NCW Regional Tournament and are on their way to State.

On Monday, February 27th, Manson’s Knowledge Bowl team battled against a very tough pool of 2B competition at the North Central Washington Regional Knowledge Bowl Tournament at Wenatchee High School. The Manson team competed against four other 2B schools: Liberty Bell, Tonasket, Soap Lake, and Waterville. All of the schools were fighting for one of the four spots that would guarantee a berth to the 35th Annual Washington State Knowledge Bowl Tournament on Saturday, March 18th at Arlington High School. Manson fought hard coming out on top for the first two oral rounds of their competition. By the end of the night, Manson (63 points) edged past the juggernaut Soap Lake (57 points) to take 3rd place. Liberty Bell took top honors, finishing the night with 109 points. 2nd place went to Tonasket with 93 points, Soap Lake took 4th, and Waterville finished the night with a 5th place finish and earned 28 points.

The six team members representing the Manson High School Knowledge Bowl team at State are: Tristan Picton (captain), Adeleine Torgesen, Spencer Ward, Alyssa LaMar, Cody Amsden, and Tyler Charlton.