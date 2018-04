Manson Hosting School Safety Discussion Tuesday April 10

Manson School Superintendent, Matt Charlton, is inviting the community to attend next week’s Manson School Safety Meeting..

Next week’s Manson School Safety meeting is set for Tuesday evening in the Manson High School cafeteria…

If you have questions, contact the school district at 687-9585….

That’s Manson Superintendent, Matt Charlton.