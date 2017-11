Manson High Schol Invites All Local Veterans To Attend Breakfast Thursday Morning

HONORORING OUR LOCAL VETERAN’S THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 9TH

All local veterans are cordially invited to attend a breakfast in their honor on Thursday, November 9 beginning at 8:30 a.m. at Manson High School in the student center. Students will be preparing and serving pancakes, eggs, bacon and coffee. Please join us as we honor those who have served.