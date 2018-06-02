Manson Girls Qualify For Districts For First Time In Years – Boys Also Make It Into Post Season Play

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 9TH

The Manson Trojans boys’ and girls’ basketball teams begin their post season journey this Friday night – February 9 in Granger!

The girls will play Mabton beginning at 6pm with the boys to follow facing Desales set to begin at 8pm

Both games are single elimination. If our teams win and advance their next game would be on Saturday, February 10th.

Please come out and support your Trojans!!!!