Manson Girls Pull Down Big Win In Fourth Overtime Against Soap Lake

In Girls Game:

Manson Girls improve playoff chances with win over Soap Lake.

The Manson girls overcame a number of deficits to beat Soap Lake 62-61 in 4 overtimes Tuesday night. With the Trojans down 3 late in the 4th quarter Magali Leyva drained a 3 pointer to tie it up at 40. In the first overtime it was Leyva again who tied it up with a 3. In the 2nd overtime Evelyn De Jesus hit a runner with 10 seconds left to send it to a 3rd overtime. In the 3rd overtime Soap Lake hit a buzzer beater to send it to a 4th overtime. In the 4th overtime Celina Mendoza and Evelyn De Jesus took over and Manson held off Soap Lake. Celina Mendoza lead the way with 18 points, 10 rebounds and 6 blocks. Evelyn De Jesus came off the bench with 14 points and 14 rebounds. Magali Leyva and Megan Clausen each chipped in with 12. Coach Sivertson said “ Our girls left it all out on the floor tonight. We needed a win to keep our playoff hopes alive and we played our best game of the year. I am so proud of our effort and the way everyone chipped in.”

In BOYS ACTION:

Avery Thompson caught fire in the 4th quarter to help us pull away for a 48-36 victory at Soap Lake.

Avery ended with 20 and Eduardo Escalera iced it with free throws on his way to 16 points.