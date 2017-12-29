Manson Girls Lose To Entiat- Boys Win In Pateros Holiday Tournament

BOYS BASKETBALL:

The Manson boys played stifling defense the final 3 quarters to defeat Entiat 61-25. We out scored them 53-14 the final 3 quarters as our intensity and aggression elevated. We were led in scoring by Eduardo Escalera with 26 and Avery Thompson with 11.

IN GIRLS ACTION:

The Manson Girls Basketball team traveled to Pateros for the second day of a Christmas Tournament. Manson faced off against a tough Entiat team and came up short 39-29. Manson struggled to slow down Natalia Paz for Entiat as she scored 21. Manson was led by Megan Clausen with 16 points. Megan was 6 for 6 from the free throw line. Manson will next host Liberty Bell in a league game on Tuesday January 2nd.