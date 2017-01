Manson Girls Fall To Waterville-Mansfield, Manson Boys Win

Boys:

Manson overcame a pair of injuries to two key players during the game to grind out a 49-37 win against Waterville. Eduardo Escalera and Avery Thompson led the Trojans offensively with 22 and 13 points.

In Girls Action:

The Manson girls played a flat game and fell to Waterville 44-23. Manson was lead by Celina Mendoza with 10.