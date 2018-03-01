Manson Girls Fall To Liberty Bell, Boys Walk Away With A Win

In Boys Action:

Manson returned from break and overcame a sluggish offensive performance to defeat Liberty Bell 39-24.

“We generated a decent amount of good looks but struggled to find a rhythm.” Said Coach Helleson. Manson was led by Eduardo Escalera with 16 and Donny Vanderholm with 9.

In Girls Action:

Manson fell 33-24 to Liberty Bell in their return to league play on Tuesday night. The Manson defense battled all night and held an explosive Mountain Lion team to 33 however offensively struggled to keep pace. Manson was led by Celina Mendoza with 10 and Kayla Gosvener with 8. Manson will host Soap Lake on Thursday at 6pm.