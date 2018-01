Manson Girls Fall By Two Points, Boys Win By Two Against Tonakset

In Girls Action:

The Manson girls battled back multiple times and found themselves with the ball down by 2 in the final seconds. Manson failed to convert on two last second shots and fell 34-32 to Tonasket. Coach Sivertson said “I am proud of the way we battled and executed down the stretch.” Manson was led by Celina Mendoza with 12.