Manson Girls Basketball Wins Big In First Game Of Pateros Holiday Tournament

The Manson girls played their most complete game of the season beating Pateros 48-28 on Wednesday night. Manson started fast outscoring the Nannies 15-4 in the first quarter. Manson was led by Celina Mendoza with 17 points and 9 rebounds. Megan Clausen scored 11 and Kayla Gosvener hit 4 three pointers to finish with 12. The Trojan defense was led by Magali Leyva who harassed the Nannies all night. Manson is back at it on Thursday playing against Entiat in Pateros at 3:00pm.