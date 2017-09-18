Manson Football Undefeated- Cross Country Hosts Manson Invite

CROSS COUNTRY

Saturday, September 16th was Manson’s 4th Annual Trojan Invite at Wapato Point. The invite highlighted Manson’s 2017 Cross Country team including high school, middle school and 6th graders. The invite hosted eight schools: Bridgeport, Brewster, Curlew, Lake Roosevelt, Manson, Omak, Tonasket, and Republic. Manson currently has 35 athletes with 23 returning athletes. Top finishers for the middle school were Jesus Portillo, Hugo Lopez, Eli Willard, Cara Hutton, Kate England, and Emely Valencia. Boys middle school won with 15 points. The high school performed well with our top girl finisher, Libbey Ireland, placing 5th with a time of 23:29 followed by Grace Cullison and Addie Torgesen. The boys posted well and leading the field again was Heriberto Sarmiento with a time of 17:34. Placing 5th was Connor Torgesen, followed by Jose Vazquez, Jonathan Sarmiento, and Grant Torgesen. Boys varsity posted third with 55 pts behind Tonasket and Omak. This year’s boys varsity team, with excellent numbers on the roster, exhibits good depth with the outlook of post season competition. Manson’s next meet is Saturday, September 23rd at the Wenatchee Invite.

FOOTBALL:

Final Score:

Manson 28 Soap Lake 6

1st 2nd 3rd 4th

Manson 0 14 21 28

SL 0 0 0 6

Passing Stats:

Avery Thompson 15 completions on 25 attempts, 264 yards, 3 TD, 2 INT

Eduardo Escalera 1 completion on 1 attempt, 16 yards

Rushing Stats:

Bailey Cameron 11 carries for 29 yards

Eduardo Escalera 4 carries for 35 yards, 1 TD

Joe Strecker 3 carries for 29 yards

Avery Thompson 3 carries for 7 yards

Caden Beazley 5 carries for 26 yards

Ramiro Lopez 1 carry for 5 yards

Receiving Stats

Eduardo Escalera 4 receptions for 91 yards, 1 TD

Joe Strecker 6 receptions for 148 yards, 2 TD

Fernando Flores 2 receptions for 21 yards

Bailey Cameron 1 reception for 13 yards

Alex Zaragosa 2 receptions for 6 yards

Ramiro Lopez 1 reception for 1 yard

Recap:

The Manson Trojans traveled down to Soap Lake to find a tough opponent. The Trojans and the Eagles played a scoreless 1st quarter. Then the passing game came alive for the Trojans and they were able to jump out to a 14-0 lead at halftime. The deep ball was working all night so the Trojans went back to it in the second half. Avery Thompson threw for 2 more TD passes in the 2nd half and the Trojans walked away from the battle with a 28-6 victory. It was not the prettiest of games for the Trojans, but it’s still nice to walk away with a win and improve to 3-0 on the season.

The defense was tough again and only allowed 1 score. In the red zone the defense dialed it up a notch and flew to the ball. Bryan Bernardo had a huge presence on the middle of the defensive line and the linebacker corps continued to show their dominance. The linebackers are anchored by Zac Serafini, Donny Vanderholm, and Joe Strecker in the middle with Fernando Flores and Eduardo Escalera holding down the outside. I continue to be very impressed with our ability to gang tackle.

Offensively, we were able to have success throwing the ball tonight. Avery Thompson threw for over 250 yards and Bailey Cameron kept them honest on the ground. Joe Strecker had a massive game receiving with 148 yards and 2 touchdowns. The first 2 games Joe did not get the numbers offensively that he knows he is capable of, but tonight he showed why he should be considered a threat to each team from here on out. His work ethic is unmatched and it is great to see when hard work in practice and the weight room comes out in a game.

Next Friday we will host Bridgeport. Again, I am very proud to coach these young men at Manson High School and it is a huge accomplishment to be 3-0. Go Trojans!