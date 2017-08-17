Manson Football Practices Underway– Volleyball, Soccer, Cross Country Starts Monday

Manson students will return to classes on Tuesday, September 5th- but the football team already started their season Wednesday…

081717 Manson Sports 1 :27 “…on a level playing field.”

That’s Manson School District Athletic Director, Eric Sivertson.

He says high school football programs across the state began practicing yesterday, the other fall sports will start on Monday…

081717 Manson Sports 2 :40 “…safer in that sport.”

Sivertson says every year, the first day of practice is set at the state level. The game schedule, however, is set closer to home…

081717 Manson Sports 3 :59 “…fill in our schedule.”

The first game for Manson Football will be Friday, September 1st. That game is in Orovile- their first home game will be the following Friday, September 8th against Liberty Bell Mountain Lions.

The Lady Trojan Volleyball team will play their first game of the season on the first day of school – Tuesday, September 5th. That’s a home game against Liberty Bell.

Girls Soccer will play their first home game on Tuesday September 12 and cross country will host the Trojan Invite on Saturday, September 16th.