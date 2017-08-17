Manson Football Practices Underway– Volleyball, Soccer, Cross Country Start Monday

The first day back in the classroom for Manson schools is Tuesday, September 5th- but football practices started Wednesday…

081717 Manson Sports 1 :27 “…on a level playing field.”

That’s Manson School District Athletic Director, Eric Sivertson.

He says although football practice started this week, volleyball practice can’t begin until next week..

081717 Manson Sports 2 :40 “…safer in that sport.”

The first game for Manson Football will be Friday, September 1st. That game is in Orovile- their first home game will be the following Friday, September 8th against Liberty Bell Mountain Lions…

081717 Manson Sports 3 :59 “…fill in our schedule.”

The Lady Trojan Volleyball team will play their first game of the season on the first day of school – Tuesday, September 5th. That’s a home game against Liberty Bell.

Girls Soccer will play their first home game on Tuesday September 12 and cross country will host the Trojan Invite on Saturday, September 16th.