Manson Fire Out Performed All Other Agencies In Chelan And Douglas Counties For Best CPR Of Year

We believe we have some of the best emergency responders in the state located right here in the Chelan Valley.

Those beliefs were validated last month when the Greater Wenatchee EMS Council distributed awards to the ‘best of the best.’

Among the best of the best: Manson Fire Department received the Best Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation of the Year Award, having outperformed all other EMS agencies in Chelan and Douglas Counties during high performance CPR skills testing.

Chief Arnold Baker says that was a complete turnaround…

060917 Manson EMS Award 1 1:02 “..want to provide great service.”

The Greater Wenatchee EMS Council also recognized EMS providers from several agencies for their contributions of saving lives of patients who experienced out of hospital cardiac arrests in 2016.

Among those honored were: Dane Becker, Cendy Dietrich and Ray Eichmeyer with Lake Chelan Community Hospital EMS.

Clearly we are in good hands.

Congratulations and thank you to all.