Manson Fire Department Holds Annual Awards Banquet

Monday night’s annual Manson Fire Department’s Awards Banquet was well attended.

Manson Fire Chief, Arnold Baker, says about 70 firefighters and guests were in attendance to witness the prestigious awards presentation…

041217 Manson Fire Awards :50 “…that was raynor baker.”

Other recognitions awarded Monday night were the Firefigher Association’s Public Supporter of the Year- which went to Eric and Petey from Manson Red Apple Market.

Both Commissioner Dan Baker and EMT/Firefighter, Chris Willoughby received peer awards from their fellow firefighters. And the commissioners named Kerm McClellan as their Volunteer of the Year.

In addition to receiving their prestigious awards, firefighters and their guests were treated to a delicious meal courtesy of BBQ specialists, Sam Beazley and Buddy McClellan.

And a special thanks is due to Charlie and Tracey Brown who hosted the awards banquet at the Champion Orchards barn, in Manson.