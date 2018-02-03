Manson Fire Department And Manson School Rely On Transportation Replacement Fund For New Vehicles

When Manson Fire began having trouble with a transmission in one of their critical fire apparatus, they considered replacing the transmission..

030218 Transportation Fund 1

That’s Manson Fire Chief, Arnold Baker, an admitted fiscal conservative, always looking to save the district some money..

030218 Transportation Fund 2

Chief Baker says Commissioners accepted the low bid and work will begin soon on the chassis conversion…

030218 Transportation Fund 3

Chief Baker says they will pay for the unexpected chassis update through the district’s Equipment Replacement Fund…

030218 Transportation Fund 4

The Fire Department isn’t the only organization in Manson purchasing new vehicle- Manson School Superintendent, Matt Charlton says they will be purchasing a new bus…

030218 Transportation Fund 5