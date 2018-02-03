[3/2/18] Manson Fire Department And Manson School Rely On Transportation Replacement Fund For New Vehicles
When Manson Fire began having trouble with a transmission in one of their critical fire apparatus, they considered replacing the transmission..
That’s Manson Fire Chief, Arnold Baker, an admitted fiscal conservative, always looking to save the district some money..
Chief Baker says Commissioners accepted the low bid and work will begin soon on the chassis conversion…
Chief Baker says they will pay for the unexpected chassis update through the district’s Equipment Replacement Fund…
The Fire Department isn’t the only organization in Manson purchasing new vehicle- Manson School Superintendent, Matt Charlton says they will be purchasing a new bus…
