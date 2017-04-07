Manson Fire Chief Working To Close Fireworks Possession Loophole

This is the first year of Chelan County’s fireworks ban, meaning it is illegal in most areas of the county to discharge fireworks – although Cashmere, Entiat and Leavenworth do allow fireworks to be shot off until late tonight. But although there is a ban on fireworks discharge in the county, possession of fireworks is legal throughout – and that bothers some, including Manson Fire Chief Arnold Baker:

Baker says he’s working with County Commissioners to close the fireworks possession loophole.