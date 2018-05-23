Manson Fire Chief Dreams Of Future Resident Program And Training Facility

The Manson Fire Department Board of Commissioners held their annual board workshop Tuesday at their main fire station in downtown Manson…

052118 Manson Fire Workshop 1 :16 “…would we prioritize it.”

That’s Manson Fire Chief, Arnold Baker.

That land purchase he mentioned? Baker said it’s a piece of property that hasn’t actually been put up for sale. Yet….

052118 Manson Fire Workshop 2 :10 “…a cost of anything.”

The property, Baker says, has the potential to serve two important purposes…

052118 Manson Fire Workshop 3 :39 “…see on the property.”

Baker says he would also like the Commissioners to ponder the idea of adding a training facility as they consider the possibility of the property purchase…

052118 Manson Fire Workshop 4 :34 “…points by doing that.”