Manson FFA Students Compete In Ag Mechanics Competition

The Manson FFA Ag mechanics team consisting of Cody Amsden, Ben Charlton, Eduardo Escalera, Bailey Cameron, Blake Cochran and Jonathan Morales, recently showed of their welding and shop skills at Cashmere High School who hosted a contest for central WA schools.

The schools competing where Manson, Chelan, Wenatchee, Cashmere and Omak. Students had to sharpen a drill bit, complete a gas butt weld, along with a vertical Lap weld, and gas cut a ½ piece of mild steel. In arc welding they did a butt weld along with a vertical up lap weld. Finishing off with able to Id 10 small gas engines parts. Results were not available at this time.