Manson FFA Raises Funds For Fellow Student Battling Cancer With A Kiss The Goat Event

-Submitted by: Damon Smith, Manson High School Senior

On Friday February 24th the Manson FFA participated in National FFA week.

The students participated in a kiss the goat charity. Manson Teachers would volunteer themselves to have a jar with their name and face on it, and through the week if a student wanted them to kiss a goat they donated money.

At the end of it all the winners were Mrs. Koth and Mrs. Carlton, all the money that was raised went to Esteban Escoto who is battling cancer. Manson FFA raised a total of one hundred and ninety dollars. Thank you for all of your support and to the students that donated.