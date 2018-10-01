Manson FFA Participates In Apple Judging Contest In Kennewick

The Manson FFA apple judging team consisting of Cody Fitzpatrick, Henry Armstrong, Blake Cochran, Marcos Diaz, and Nadia Tejada. Traveled to Kennewick to participate in the state FFA Apple Judging CDE. It was an early morning start meeting at the high school at 5am for the 3 ½ drive to Kennewick. There were 127 competitors, with Blake Cochran placing 28th in the individual. The team placed 11th overall out of 28 teams, missing the top ten by a mere 1 ½ points.

The contest consisted of 25 questions out of the private applicator pesticide manual, judging two sets of trays: one red delicious and one granny Smith, figuring maturity date from full bloom, showing the proper way to pressure test, grading 25 golden Delicious, 25 Red delicious Apples, Identifying 25 variety of apples and Pears, identifying 25 insects and 50 blemish on the Apples. The team was excited about their placing and look forward to next year.