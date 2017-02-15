Manson FFA Celebrating National FFA Week Feb 18-25

Manson FFA Transforms

Manson FFA will be celebrating National FFA week on Feb 18-25. National FFA Week is an opportunity for FFA members, alumni and sponsors to advocate for agricultural education and FFA. More than half a million members will participate in FFA activities throughout the week. There will be a variety of events that allow members to communicate with others about what FFA is all about and ignite a passion for agriculture! This year’s theme is “Transform”. Why Transform? Because the future of agriculture is strong and as the population continues to grow, so does the need for a healthy and abundant food supply. By working together in this small community of Manson, we can transform the message of agriculture! Together, Manson’s FFA members can continue to educate others on the importance of agriculture. Giving back to others and serving the community has always been important to FFA members. Throughout the year, members transform their passion for service in their community by giving back in a variety of ways. Here are a list of our daily events through the week.

-Written by Damon Smith

Tuesday 21st – Green hand day

Wednesday 22nd – FFA t-shirts

Thursday 23rd -Barbeque

Friday 24th – Kiss a goat for charity…….