Manson FFA Attends NCW fair in Waterville And Comes Away with A Banner!!

Four members of Manson FFA Kayla Gosvener, Celina Mendoza, Bryce LaMar and Bryanna Harris traveled to the NCW Fair in Waterville on Friday Aug 25 to compete in the Career Development Events. (CDE).

The first CDE of the day was Gardening Judging where the participants had to place 5 classes, which included potatoes, carrots, peppers, Raspberries and tomatoes. After the contest was all over Manson placed 3rd overall as a team. With Celina placing 7th overall. The second contest of the day was Livestock Evaluation consisting of market steers, lambs, goats and pigs, along with breeding sheep and pigs, to be judge. In individual placing we had the 23rd highest individual with that honor going to Bryanna Harris out of 87 individual judges.

Submitted by Manson FFA