Manson Family Fit & Fun Night

Lake Chelan Community Hospital, along with their furry wellness mascot, Max, will present the 5th annual Manson Family Fit & Fun Night Thursday at Manson High School.

The event will kick off at 6PM with a free healthy dinner, family activities, presentations and raffles to follow.

Augustin Benegas, with the Lake Chelan Community Hospital Wellness Team, says tthe event gives students and their families a chance to see new ways to stay healthy and fit…

Augustin says he knows most people are pretty busy, so the hospital puts in extra effort to bring events like this to the families in our valley…

The entire community of Manson is invited to Thursday’s free event…

The 5th annual Manson Fit & Fun Night tomorrow – Thursday- at Manson High School with dinner at 6PM, Family Activities at 6:30 and Presentation with Prizes at 7:30.